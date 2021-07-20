Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,731,310. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.90. Xylem has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

