XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $50.90 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $50.90 million and approximately $212,474.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012024 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.