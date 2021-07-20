Yamana Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.66.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

