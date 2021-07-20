Yamana Gold’s (YRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.66.

TSE YRI traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,273. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

