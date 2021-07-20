Yamana Gold’s (YRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CSFB

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CSFB in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.66.

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,065. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

