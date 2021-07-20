Ycash (YEC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,986.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Ycash has a market cap of $3.05 million and $15,986.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00291324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00118850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00146946 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002027 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,370,488 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.