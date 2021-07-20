Yellow Road Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $534,862.05 and $11,229.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00140782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.99 or 0.99987515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.