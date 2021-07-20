YF Link (YFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $252,282.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $252,282.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $68.17 or 0.00229732 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012487 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.89 or 0.00751138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

