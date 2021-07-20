yieldwatch Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $3.58 million and $1,313.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00094340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00142733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.11 or 1.00226963 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

