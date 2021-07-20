YOUengine (YOUC) Trading Up 177.5% Over Last Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUC is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

