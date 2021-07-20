YUSRA (YUSRA) Tops One Day Volume of $40,996.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 1% lower against the dollar. YUSRA has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $40,996.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00099704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00139700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.11 or 0.99881713 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,245,231 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

