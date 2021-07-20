Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce sales of $24.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $107.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $136.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.