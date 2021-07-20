Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.45. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

