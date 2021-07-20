Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $12.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.56 billion to $54.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

