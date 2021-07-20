Zacks: Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

BGS stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

