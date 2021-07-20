Zacks: Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 1,046,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 3,629,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

