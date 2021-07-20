Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,169 shares of company stock worth $86,325,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $111.97.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

