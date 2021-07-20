Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $155,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,695. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

