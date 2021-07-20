Zacks: Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,366. The stock has a market cap of $604.98 million, a PE ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

