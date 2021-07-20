Zacks: Analysts Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post $12.95 EPS

Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to announce $12.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $14.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $83,577,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $60,928,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $41,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $16.19 on Tuesday, reaching $760.99. 83,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.63. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.