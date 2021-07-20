Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Franklin Covey also reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on FC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:FC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.