Zacks: Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report sales of $66.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.88 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in nLIGHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

