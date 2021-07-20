Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

