Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report sales of $94.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.73 million and the lowest is $93.87 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $385.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

