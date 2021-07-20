Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 710,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

