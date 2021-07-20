Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

BAH opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.