Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $44.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.79 million and the highest is $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $347.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

DVAX opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

