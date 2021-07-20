Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post sales of $419.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.80 million and the lowest is $406.78 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock valued at $213,232,169. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.