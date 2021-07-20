Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.98). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $127,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $46,160,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 307,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

