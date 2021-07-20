Zacks: Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.86 billion. APA posted sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -286.79, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

