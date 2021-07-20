Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $79.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.41 million. CalAmp posted sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 50.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CAMP stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $417.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

