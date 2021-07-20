Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

