Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 3,455,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after acquiring an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

