Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce sales of $293.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.82 million and the lowest is $290.10 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of AZEK opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,473 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

