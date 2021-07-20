ZCore (ZCR) Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $200,604.06 and approximately $593.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZCore has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,291,256 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

