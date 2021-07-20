ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

TIM has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on ZEAL Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on ZEAL Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

