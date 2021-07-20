Zealium Hits Market Cap of $27,161.27 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. Zealium has a market cap of $27,161.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00230715 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,653,054 coins and its circulating supply is 16,653,054 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

