Zel One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00291931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00119121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00149946 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002015 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

