Zenswap Network Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $213,264.27 and $123.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 605.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

