Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.30.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.