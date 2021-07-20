ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.59 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $79.59 million and approximately $268,144.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

