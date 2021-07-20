Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Hits $507,375.78

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $523.74 or 0.01753717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $507,375.78 and $2,125.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00759191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

