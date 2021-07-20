Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,070.77

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $181,070.77 and $63.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012129 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00743875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

