Zilliqa 24-Hour Volume Hits $56.98 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $615.86 million and approximately $56.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00227992 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.32 or 0.00876492 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,797,366,892 coins and its circulating supply is 11,505,899,739 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

