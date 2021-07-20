Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

ZION stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

