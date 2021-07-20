Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

