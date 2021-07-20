ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 1,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

