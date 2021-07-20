Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,788 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Zumiez worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

