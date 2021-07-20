Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,384 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

