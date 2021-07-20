Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Up 3.1%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.20. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

